Udit Narayan: Blessed to have done more than 200 duets with Lata Mangeshkar

By NewsWire
Singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma’ is all set for its grand finale on Sunday and singer Udit Narayan in the upcoming episode will be seen talking about late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

In the episode, Narayan was immensely impressed and had words of appreciation for every contestant. However, it was conetstant Rajashri Bag’s beautiful rendition to Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Na’, ‘Bhor Bhaye Panghat’, ‘Hothon Mein Aisi’ and ‘Meri Aawaz Hi’ that reminded him of the legendary nightingale of India.

As a special request he asked the young singer to sing his favourite song ‘Aawaz Do Humko’ post her performance.

Recollecting a few memories with Lata Mangeshkar, Narayan mentioned: “I feel blessed to have done more than 200 duets with her, along with a few stage shows. I remember in one of our concerts she requested the host to introduce me as the king of playback singing, and I can never forget that. I am sure I must have done something good to deserve that.”

Commenting on Rajashri’s performance, he said, “I watch this show at home, and I’ve seen people compare you (Rajashri) to Lata didi. At such a young age, your voice is a blessing. After hearing you sing live, I truly see an image of a singer within you. You are talented and this stage has surely honed your skills.”

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ grand finale will be held on Sunday on Zee TV.

