Veteran singer Udit Narayan praised the ace comedian Gaurav Dubey for the way he enacted his style and body language in his act as Edit Narayan on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Udit says: “I am speechless how Gaurav has enacted me that too so precisely. He is talking like me and has exactly imitated my hand gestures just like how I do. Although I spent only a few minutes watching this act with all of his antics, I thoroughly enjoyed seeing him play me on-screen.”

The ace singer rose to fame with the movie ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ in 1988 and after that there was no looking back for him. He continued to gain popularity in the 80s and 90s and even in 2000 with movies such as ‘Mela’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Lagaan’, ‘Veer-Zaara’ and many more. He is appearing on the comedy-based reality show as a special guest along with Deepa Narayan, Aditya Narayan, and Shweta Agarwal.

The ‘Papa Kahte Hain’ singer was quite impressed with Gaurav’s imitation of him and he appreciated him for his act. Gaurav also spoke about his act, saying: “I dearly admire B-town’s evergreen voice, Udit Narayan, and the beautiful legacy he has maintained throughout these years in the music industry. He has given us such remarkable and unforgettable music. I have been observing both his on and off-screen antics for a very long time because I really wanted to play him on-screen.”

He further expresses his gratitude towards the singer, saying: “The audience and special guests’ responses towards my characters has truly moved and motivated me. Getting acknowledged by the man himself is such a huge achievement for me.”

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

