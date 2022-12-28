Former MP and Congress leader Udit Raj claimed on Wednesday that his complaint against former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar was ignored by the CBI in 2013.

Chanda Kochchar, her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group head Venugopal Dhoot are currently in CBI custody for their alleged role in the ICICI Bank loan fraud case. While the Kochhars were nabbed last Friday, Dhoot was arrested by the CBI on Monday.

In a tweet, Udit Raj said, “Chanda Kochhar’s corruption is yet to be probed. When she was the head of ICICI Lombard, huge embezzlement was done in weather-based crop insurance, Rajiv Gandhi Shilpi Swasthya Bima Yojana. I wrote to CBI in 2013, but nothing happened. I also raised it in the Parliament, but nothing happened.”

Raj alleged that there was huge embezzlement of funds in crop insurance at that time but no action was taken though he had raised the matter in the Parliament. Udit Raj was elected as MP from northwest Delhi in 2014 on a BJP ticket. He had quit the BJP to join the COngress in 2019.

Meanwhile, a special CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday extended the CBI custody Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot by a day till Thursday.

Special judge S.M. Menjoge heard the arguments of the CBI special public prosecutor A. Limosin who sought extension of the trio’s custody by two more days, which the defence team opposed, before granting a day’s additional custody for further probe into the matter.

The CBI will now confront them with documentary evidence. The trio, whose statements have already been recorded, will be confronted together in the matter.

