ENTERTAINMENT

Udit Shukla: Staying healthy makes me feel happy

NewsWire
0
41

TV actor Udit Shukla, known for featuring in shows like ‘Dhhai Kilo Prem’, ‘Rangrasiya’, ‘Suvreen Guggal’ among others enjoys staying healthy as it makes him happy.

He says: “After experiencing on and off two long years of lockdown because of Covid-19 pandemic, it turns out to be little crazy now to cope with the summer sun. But as we return back to our jam-packed schedule it is extremely important to be concerned about taking care of our skin. These days we’ve even transformed our consistent skin care routines into self-care experiences. And I believe in staying healthy as that keeps me happy.”

The actor who is currently shooting for show ‘Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein’ as Abhishek Pandey feels the need for men to stay invested in skin care.

He adds: “As an actor, I need to apply make-up before shoots. While its a fact that we all know makeup for men has been on the rise with more virtual and digital experiences, and it has made necessity for us to have ourselves invested in skin care.”

As to cope with summer Udit keeps himself hydrated.

He continues, “As the temperature rises, so does our body’s need for water. So I make sure to stay hydrated by consuming more water, fresh juice and other healthy stuff.”

20220428-182804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pooja Hegde ‘singled’ out for praise for her performance in ‘Most...

    ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’: Pankaj Kapoor reveals how his grandson is...

    ‘The Good Boss’ starring Javier Bardem wins big at Goya Awards

    Tasheen Shah reveals upcoming track on child marriage in ‘Mere Sai:...