INDIA

Udupi Shocker: FIR filed against two for beating dog to death in college premises

NewsWire
Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against two persons on charges of brutally killing a dog in Udupi district, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that the incident took place in the premises of Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology & Management in Bantakal, near Udupi.

The accused have been identified as warden Nagaraj and Rajesh. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused allegedly committed the brutal act after they found a student playing with the dog in the college premises.

The head of Madhvaraj Animal Care Trust, Babita Madhavraj, said that Nagaraj and Rajesh put the dog in a gunny bag and then beat it to death. Later, they took the dead dog in a college vehicle and dumped it elsewhere.

She urged that justice should be done to the dog by initiating action against the culprits.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting animal lovers to sharply to condemn the incident.

Manjula Karkera, an animal lover, lodged a police complaint at the Shirva police station in this regard.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

