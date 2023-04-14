SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

UEFA Conference League: Fiorentina smash Lech 4-1 in quarterfinals first leg

Italian club Fiorentina secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Polish side Lech Poznan away from home in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinals.

The visitors dominated from the outset on Thursday, and it took just four minutes for them to convert their control into a goal. Nicolas Gonzales’ long-range effort from outside the box struck the post, but moments later, Arthur Cabral found the net from close range.

Lech managed to respond in the 20th minute when Mikael Ishak headed the ball down to Kristoffer Velde at the edge of the box, who surprised Pietro Terraciano with a powerful low strike, reports Xinhua.

Fiorentina, coached by Vincenzo Italiano, stepped up the tempo and regained the lead four minutes before the first half ended. Gonzalez’s perfect header at the far post, following a pinpoint cross by Cristiano Biraghi from the left flank, put Fiorentina ahead once more.

The second half was a display of Italian dominance. Within five minutes, Fiorentina dashed Lech’s hopes for the second leg. In the 58th minute, Giacomo Bonaventura extended the lead to 3-1 with a skilful finish at the far post, while Jonathan Ikone dribbled past two Lech players to cap off a solo effort with a precise shot past Filip Bednarek.

After netting their fourth goal, the visitors focused on defence. Lech tried to narrow the deficit but struggled to create opportunities, as the favourites maintained complete control of the game.

