UEFA Nations League: Mbappe helps France edge past Sweden

Stockholm, Sep 6 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe scored as France earned a 1-0 win over Sweden in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

Mbappe’s goal in the 41st minute was his 14th goal for his country. The 21-year-old cut in from the left and found the gap between Sweden goalkeeper Robin Olsen and the post with a left-footed shot.

“It was a tough match and we fought hard. It wasn’t easy, it could be better in the future,” Mbappe said, according to Xinhua news agency. “The most important thing is the result.”

Mbappe had to be taken off in the 77th minute after a blow to his foot. He had recovered from an ankle injury only in August and said that his ankle hurt a bit after the match. “It hurts a bit. I took a knock, but it will get better and better so it’s fine,” Mbappe told M6.

“We will recover well to be better against Croatia. We are going to work. It’s the coach who will decide if I play.”

In other games in the top-tier League A, Portugal beat Croatia 4-1 thanks to goals by Joao Cancelo, Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Andre Silva. Portugal were missing Cristiano Ronaldo, who was out because of a toe infection.

Top-ranked Belgium secured a 2-0 win in Denmark, while Raheem Sterling converted a penalty in second-half stoppage time to give England a 1-0 victory in Iceland.

–IANS

rkm/rs