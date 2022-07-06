Uganda has adopted Kiswahili as an official language, a top government official has said.

Chris Baryomunsi, Minister of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance told reporters that the Cabinet has approved the implementation of a directive by the 21st East African Community (EAC) Summit that Kiswahili be adopted as an official language of the community, Xinhua news agency reported.

Uganda now has two official languages, English and Kiswahili.

EAC brings together seven member countries including Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Baryomunsi said the Cabinet also directed that the teaching of the Kiswahili language in primary and secondary schools should be made compulsory and examinable.

