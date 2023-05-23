The International Cricket Council (ICC) has selected Uganda to host the final round of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifiers for the African region.

Alan Mugume, the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) confirmed the development to Xinhua.

The event to take place at the Lugogo Cricket Oval in the capital Kampala is scheduled for December 7-18. Eight teams including hosts Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, Namibia and two others that will qualify from the Division Two qualifiers in Botswana in October will take part.

According to the ICC, the top two sides from the qualifiers in Kampala will qualify for the global qualifiers to represent Africa. The Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in Bangladesh.

Joshua Mwanja, the UCA Operations Manager, thanked ICC for having the confidence to give Uganda yet another high level event to host.

“We are excited to host the T20 Women’s qualifiers. This shows the faith that ICC has in our capacity to host an event of this magnitude. The work for us starts immediately to prepare the grounds and also ensure we get local partners to come on board and support us,” added Mwanja.

Uganda played in the T20 Women’s global qualifiers in 2018 in the Netherlands after winning the African regional qualifiers in Namibia in 2017.

