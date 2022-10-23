Uganda’s Health Ministry on Sunday urged the public to remain vigilant as the Ebola cases in the capital city Kampala continue to rise.

Health Minister Ruth Aceng said in a tweet that two more contacts of the people under quarantine at the country’s Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday tested positive, bringing the cumulative number to five. On Friday, three people of those under quarantine tested positive.

Aceng added that all the cases in Kampala were contacts to a confirmed case that had earlier passed on at the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 50 people are still under quarantine at the referral hospital, according to the Ministry.

The rare Sudan strain of Ebola broke out in Uganda on September 20 in the central district of Mubende.

Mubende and neighbouring Kassanda districts are under total lockdown as the government strives to contain the spread of the disease.

The Health Ministry figures on Thursday showed that the country has so far register 65 positive cases and 27 deaths.

