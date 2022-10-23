HEALTHWORLD

Uganda urges public to be vigilant as Ebola cases in capital city rise to five

NewsWire
0
0

Uganda’s Health Ministry on Sunday urged the public to remain vigilant as the Ebola cases in the capital city Kampala continue to rise.

Health Minister Ruth Aceng said in a tweet that two more contacts of the people under quarantine at the country’s Mulago National Referral Hospital on Saturday tested positive, bringing the cumulative number to five. On Friday, three people of those under quarantine tested positive.

Aceng added that all the cases in Kampala were contacts to a confirmed case that had earlier passed on at the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

More than 50 people are still under quarantine at the referral hospital, according to the Ministry.

The rare Sudan strain of Ebola broke out in Uganda on September 20 in the central district of Mubende.

Mubende and neighbouring Kassanda districts are under total lockdown as the government strives to contain the spread of the disease.

The Health Ministry figures on Thursday showed that the country has so far register 65 positive cases and 27 deaths.

20221023-203403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rare redo surgery performed on 10-yr-old in UP

    Fake vaccine case: ED raids 10 locations in Kolkata

    India logs below 35K new cases & just over 550 deaths

    Russia logs 9,794 new Covid cases