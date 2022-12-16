ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Ugandan children shake-a-leg on Vicky, Kiara’s ‘Kya Baat Hai 2.0’

A group of children from Ugandan NGO called the Triplets Ghetto Kids was seen dancing on Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani’s song ‘Kya Baat Hai 2.0’ from ‘Govinda Naam Mera’.

The video was shared on the Instagram page of the Triplets Ghetto Kids, which was later re-shared by Kiara on her Instagram story.

In the clip, the children are seen performing in the middle of a campus. Kiara praised them and wrote “too good”.

The NGO captioned the clip: “Live, Love, Laugh!! Today!”

‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is a comedy thriller film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

