An Ugandan national has been arrested here at the IGI Airport for trying to smuggle in heroin valued at Rs 5.9 crore, Customs officials said.

A Customs official said that the man was detained at the airport on March 17 on suspicion. Later, 843 gm heroin was recovered from him.

He was trying to smuggle in the heroin in the form of capsules — containing the substance, by swallowing them.

“After he was placed under medical supervision, he ejected a total of 85 capsules,” said the Customs official.

The official said that the man had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS act, and had committed offence punishable under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of the act.

The Customs officials later presented him at the court and moved a plea requesting the court to send him to judicial custody.

The court after hearing their contention remanded him to judicial custody. He was later lodged in Tihar Jail.

The official said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

20220325-235404