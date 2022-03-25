INDIA

Ugandan man held at IGI with heroin valued at Rs 5.9 crore

NewsWire
0
0

An Ugandan national has been arrested here at the IGI Airport for trying to smuggle in heroin valued at Rs 5.9 crore, Customs officials said.

A Customs official said that the man was detained at the airport on March 17 on suspicion. Later, 843 gm heroin was recovered from him.

He was trying to smuggle in the heroin in the form of capsules — containing the substance, by swallowing them.

“After he was placed under medical supervision, he ejected a total of 85 capsules,” said the Customs official.

The official said that the man had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS act, and had committed offence punishable under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of the act.

The Customs officials later presented him at the court and moved a plea requesting the court to send him to judicial custody.

The court after hearing their contention remanded him to judicial custody. He was later lodged in Tihar Jail.

The official said that further investigation into the matter is underway.

20220325-235404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Newly discovered African ‘climate seesaw’ drove human evolution

    BJP youth leader booked for rioting, attempt to murder

    Telangana Governor for using NSS to create Covid awareness

    Now, politics over orphaned children in Rajasthan