Ugandan nationals held in Goa for possessing drugs

Goa Police on Wednesday arrested two Ugandan nationals for allegedly possessing drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine and MDMA.

North Goa SP Nidhin Valsan informed that inputs were received from reliable sources that two women, both foreign nationals, were supplying drugs in the coastal region of Anjuna for past few days.

“On Wednesday, two ladies who had come to supply drugs to prospective customers were detained and their personal search was conducted,” he said.

“During the search, seven gm Ecstasy valued at Rs 45,000, 10.3 gm of cocaine valued at Rs 82,400, and 3.4 gm MDMA valued at Rs 34,000 were recovered from their possession,” the police said.

“The accused women have been identified as Ssanyu Florence (28) and Nabankema Arisat (26), both Ugandan nationals,” Valsan said.

