Ugandan, Rwandan leaders agree on joint approach on insecurity in Congo

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and visiting Rwandan leader Paul Kagame have agreed to push for joint regional peace and stability to address the situation in Congo.

Museveni on Sunday said the problems affecting the region like the crisis in Congo need a collective approach from all regional members of the east African community, which brings together Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi, South Sudan, and Congo, according to a State House statement issued in Kampala on Sunday.

“This time we must insist on working together because these people have suffered a lot. I told President Kenyatta that if we don’t come in as a region, Congo may become like Sudan,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is Kenya’s President. He hosted a regional Heads of state meeting in Nairobi on Thursday regarding the situation in Congo, Xinhua news agency reported.

President Kagame said leaders and all parties must talk to solve the Congolese crisis once and for all.

“They need to talk without leaving anyone behind,” he added.

The regional leaders’ meeting held in Nairobi directed all armed groups in Congo to participate unconditionally in the political process to resolve their grievances.

They also directed that a regional force be deployed to fight rebel insurgency in the country.

Kagame is in Uganda on a private visit at the invitation of Museveni. The former last visited Uganda in March 2018.

20220425-043403

