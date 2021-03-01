Schools and tertiary institutions in Uganda reopened in a phased manner as the east African country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a government directive, semi-candidate learners and all tertiary institutions and universities would resume on Monday while the rest of the students await further instruction, Xinhua news agency reported.

Christopher Jolly Basaliza, head teacher of St. Augustine’s Demonstration Primary School in the western district of Kyenjojo, told Xinhua by telephone that the turn up of semi-candidate pupils at the government-aided facility was higher than 50 per cent.

“About 47 pupils turned up on the first day of reopening. We expect the numbers to grow by the end of this week,” Basaliza said.

He said pupils were now using more classrooms to ensure there is social distancing.

“We have put in place a water tank which has a tap for washing hands periodically. We have also stocked enough soap,” Basaliza added.

The country’s President Yoweri Museveni last month said the reopening of schools would be in sync with the vaccination of teachers, health workers, security personnel and the elderly against Covid-19.

Ministry of Health recently said the first batch of vaccines are expected in the country this month.

In March last year, the country closed all schools and education institutions to curb the spread of Covid-19. On October 15, Uganda reopened schools for about 1.3 million candidates and tertiary and university finalists to complete their studies.

–IANS

int/