Ugandan woman held with heroin valued at Rs 7 cr

The Customs officials at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested a Ugandan woman for trying to smuggle in heroin capsules by swallowing them.

A Customs official said on Friday that she came from Doha on April 14 while she was arrested on April 24. During this period, she was in hospital as the officials were trying to extract capsules from her stomach through operation.

“She was intercepted after she had crossed the green channel, and was approaching towards the exit gate of international arrival hall. Subsequently, on thorough checking of her hand baggage, nothing suspicious was found and on medical examination, certain material was found inside her body,” said the official.

The official said that a medical procedure yielded recovery of 126 capsules which resulted in recovery of a total of 887 grams of off-white colour substance. It was heroin, having international market value of Rs 6.65 crore.

“In view of the above, it was clear that the said passenger had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed offence punishable under Section 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, she was placed under arrest under section 43(b) of NDPS Act. The off-white substance in capsule form prima-facie found to be ‘Heroin’ was seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of NDPS Act,” said the official.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

20220429-230603

