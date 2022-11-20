INDIA

UGC all set to unveil framework for 4-year UG programmes; rollout in 2023-24

NewsWire
0
0

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has finalised the framework for the four-year undergraduate programme (FYUGP) that will be implemented in all higher education institutions from the upcoming academic session 2023-24.

According to the UGC, next week, these rules for four-year undergraduate courses will be shared with all universities across the country.

Besides all 45 central universities, the FYUGP will also be implemented in most of the state and private universities from the next academic session. Apart from this, many deemed universities are also going to give consent to implement the programme.

From 2023-24, where all new students will have the option to opt the four-year undergraduate courses, the FYUGP would likely to get the UGC’s approval for old students as well. This means that the students who have taken admission in normal three-year undergraduate courses this year may also get an opportunity to join the four-year degree programme from the next session.

According to the UGC, a four-year undergraduate course will be provided for all students, but students will not be forced to opt it. If a student wishes, he can continue with the three-year undergraduate course.

According to UGC chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar, the complete scheme of four-year undergraduate courses will be made public soon.

The UGC chairman has said that students already enrolled in universities will also get an opportunity to be a part of four-year undergraduate courses. “Such students who are in first or second year, if they wish, they can also be provided with the option of four-year undergraduate courses. However, it will start only from the new session starting next year i.e. 2023-24.”

The UGC will also give freedom to various universities to make some rules and regulations. “Necessary rules can be fixed in this regard in the academic council and executive council of universities. If the university wishes, students studying in the final year can also be given the opportunity to be a part of 4-year undergraduate courses,” he added.

Explaining the reasons for these important changes, the UGC chairman said that if only new students would be given the chance to enroll under FYUGP, then its results will be known after four years. On the other hand, if old students get a chance to join it, results would be visible earlier.

After four-year undergraduate courses, it will be mandatory for students pursuing two-year post-graduation and M.Phil to score 55 per cent marks for admission to PhD. However, the M.Phil programme will not be continued for much longer. Also many big universities will not offer M.Phil course in the coming years. This is being done due to the changes made under the new education policy.

While the UGC is fully prepared for the FYUGP, many teachers and teacher organisations have registered their objections on this. They argue that it will put additional financial burden of one year on students.

20221120-092206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pavail Gulati calls Taapsee Pannu his ‘go-to person’ for perspective and...

    IPL 2022: Cummins can help Shreyas Iyer in leadership role, says...

    5 CPI-M leaders arrested in Periya double murder case in Kerala

    LivFin targets to achieve Rs 800 cr AUM by March 2023:...