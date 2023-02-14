University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) with the Vice-Chancellors of 45 central universities, an official said.

“An international affairs office and alumni office have also been established to coordinate all matters about international students and alumni. The central universities are making efforts to have academic collaborations with foreign universities for twinning, joint and dual degrees. Some universities are offering twinning programmes with several foreign universities,” Kumar said during the meeting.

The central universities have registered their institutions on the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) portal. They are also on-boarding the students on the portal so that their credentials can be uploaded.

Students’ registration drive for ABC is underway in many universities.

Many central universities have adopted the guidelines of multiple entry and exit at the under-graduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) level, and are creating provisions for implementing the same.

The central universities said that more certification, and diploma courses, and U-G and P-G programmes in vocational education have been introduced. The universities have formulated skill enhancement courses comprising soft and technical skills.

The University Grants Commission would soon launch the “UTSAH – Undertaking Transformative Strategies and Actions in Higher Education” portal for gathering information regarding the qualitative reforms made by higher educational institutions, Kumar added.

