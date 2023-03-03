INDIA

UGC-NET interrupted in Jaipur school amid chaos, disorder

A video of students appearing for UGC-NET at Nitin Senior Secondary School in Jaipur surfaced on social media on Friday in which students could be seen taking the exam amid chaos and disorder and in the absence of any supervision.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), which took serious cognisance of the matter, the UGC-NET scheduled on Friday started a bit late at the school at 9.15 a.m. when 174 candidates successfully logged in.

However, the exam was disrupted at 9.30 a.m. by some unscrupulous elements. The electricity supply to some of the rooms was snapped by these elements and amid the commotion thus created, the test had to be stopped and police had to be called in, an NTA official said.

An additional observer was also rushed to the spot to assess the situation, he added.

Finally, the test resumed at 11.15 a.m. and all the candidates were given full three hours to take the exam once it was started.

As a proactive measure, sensing the sensitivity of the matter, NTA also arranged the examination for candidates in the second shift at other Jaipur centres.

Forensic analysis of the answers submitted by the candidates will be done by the NTA before declaring the results.

An FIR is being filed against the miscreants who tried to disrupt the examination.

