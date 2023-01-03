INDIALIFESTYLE

UIDAI enables ‘Head of Family’ based online address update in Aadhaar

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has put in place a facility to update address in Aadhaar online with the consent of the Head of Family (HoF).

Officials said that the HoF based online address update in Aadhaar will be of great help to the relative(s) of a resident-like children, spouse, parents, etc., who don’t have supporting documents in their own name to update address in their Aadhaar.

It can be done by submitting Proof of Relationship documents like ration card, marksheet, marriage certificate, passport, etc., mentioning the name of both the applicant and HOF and the relationship between them and OTP based authentication by the HOF. In case even Proof of Relationship document is not available, UIDAI provides the resident to submit a self-declaration by the HOF in the UIDAI prescribed format.

“With people moving cities and towns due to various reasons within the country, such a facility will be beneficial for millions of people. This choice would be in addition to the existing address update facility using any valid Proof of Address document prescribed by UIDAI. Any resident above the age of 18 can be an HOF for this purpose and can share his/her address with his/her relatives through this process,” said the Ministry of Electronics and IT on Tuesday.

In the ‘My Aadhaar’ portal, a resident can choose this option while seeking to update their address online. Following which, the resident will be allowed to enter the Aadhaar number of the HOF, which will only be validated. No other information of the HOF’s Aadhaar will be displayed on the screen to maintain adequate privacy of HOF.

Post successful validation of Aadhaar number of HOF, the resident will be required to upload the Proof of Relationship document.

As per the UIDAI, residents have to pay the fee Rs 50/- for the service. On successful payment, a service request number (SRN) would be shared with the resident, and an SMS would be sent to the HOF about the address request. The HOF to approve the request and give his/her consent by logging into the My Aadhaar portal within 30 days from the date of receiving the notification and the request will be processed.

If the HOF refuses to share her/his address, or does not accept or decline within the stipulated 30 days of SRN creation, the request would be closed. The resident, seeking address update through this option, will be informed about the closure of the request via an SMS. In case the request is closed or rejected due to non acceptance of the HOF or rejected during the process, the amount shall not be refunded to the applicant, said the UIDAI.

20230103-151203

