DIASPORAWORLD

UK bizman apologises after Indian-origin doc slams his ‘racist joke’

NewsWire
0
0

British businessman Charlie Mullins has apologised for a “racist joke” he made at 2022 British Curry Awards, which was slammed by Indian-origin TV presenter Ranj Singh, and drew sharp reactions from the community.

The 70 year-old founder of Pimlico Plumbers, London’s largest independent plumbing company, had attended the annual ceremony as a guest, alongside the likes of Chris Tarrant, Merlin Griffiths, Nina Wadia and Ranj Singh.

“I was really honoured to be a guest at the British Curry Awards and had a wonderful evening with a bunch of like-minded hard-working entrepreneurs doing good work for charity,” the Metro reported Mullins as saying in a statement.

“I didn’t mean to cause offence with anything I said and if I did I very much regret that. I had a great time, and I know we raised loads of money for some very good causes,” the entrepreneur, who sold off his business for more than 140 million pounds last year, said.

“Why has India never won the World Cup? Because every time they get a corner, they build a shop on it,” Mullins said at the glitzy event, also known as the Curry Oscars.

He was awarded an OBE in the 2015 New Years Honours list for services to plumbing.Soon after this, Singh took to Twitter and called out to the award organisers and urged them to have more Asian representation at their awards.

In an open letter, Singh said that he was not the only person who felt “uncomfortable” at the awards ceremony.

“I cannot stay silent… Dear @BritCurryAwardsa please, let’s talk about this… when the host is white, the judging panel is entirely white, the performers onstage are over 90 per cent white, are we really representing our community fairly?” Singh asked.

While mentioning about the joke, he wrote: “Paraphrased slightly, but this is a joke made on stage at the @BritCurryAwards by a white person tonight: Why has India never won the World Cup? Because every time they get a corner, they build a shop on it. I’m sorry but how is this OK?.”

Former Crimewatch host Rav Wilding also took offence at the joke, he said: “Ranj that’s just made me so angry. That’s not ok at all.”

Singh, who stars on ‘This Morning’, concluded his post by saying: “We are better than this. We are a magnificent people. We have done so much and still have so much to offer. Let’s do better together.”

He added that he is proud of his Indian heritage, the Indian community and those who came to the UK before him, which is why he cannot stay silent on such things.

“We are not beyond criticism (and that includes me). But we are open to learn and grow,” he wrote with a heart emoji.

20221207-110004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian students in US surges by 19% in 2021-22: Report

    Stranded Indian frontline workers request entry into UAE

    Qatar commits to protecting rights of Indian labourers

    Four Indian Americans win election to Congress, another leading (Ld)