UK changes rules, foreign students can stay on longer

London, Sep 11 (IANS) The British government on Wednesday announced that foreign students will be able to stay on for two years after completing the degree, reversing the 2012 rule limiting the period.

Under the 2012 rules brought in by then Home Secretary Theresa May, overseas students could only stay on four months more.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the change would see students “unlock their potential” and begin careers in the UK, reported the BBC.

The change will apply to international students in the UK – there were around 450,000 last year – who start courses at undergraduate level or above from next year onwards.

