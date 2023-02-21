INDIA

UK companies should become part of India’s growth story, Rajnath tells UK counterpart

UK companies should become part of Indias growth story and participate in co-development and co-production in India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told UK Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, on Tuesday.

After Singh held a telephonic conversation with Wallace on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence said the talks were cordial, positive and focused on future growth of bilateral defence relationship.

Singh and Wallace discussed a wide range of defence and security issues, including regional developments and the Indo-Pacific, a Defence Ministry official said.

In an official statement, the ministry said that Singh and Wallace briefly reviewed the ongoing defence cooperations and expressed satisfaction at their bilateral military-to-military engagements.

They also discussed ways to enhance defence industrial cooperation and identified a few potential areas for the same, the official added.

The Defence Minister also suggested that UK companies should become part of India’s growth story and participate in co-development and co-production in India.

