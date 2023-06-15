DIASPORAWORLD

UK cops lay charges against Brazilian in Indian student’s killing

A 23 year-old man was charged on Thursday for stabbing Indian student Tejaswini Kontham to death and attempting murder on a second woman in north west London.

Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, of Neeld Crescent, Wembley, was remanded in custody to appear at Uxbridge Magistrates Court that same day, the Metropolitan Police said.

The charges follow police being called to a residential address in Neeld Crescent, Wembley on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found 27-year-old Tejaswini and another woman, aged 28, suffering from knife injuries.

Tejaswini, who had gone to London for higher studies from Hyderabad, died on the scene.

The other woman was taken to a hospital with stab injuries “that were later assessed as not life-threatening”.

Police said that the two other people arrested in connection with the investigation have been released with no further action.

“I recognise the significant concern this incident has caused in the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working to establish what happened,” Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley had said earlier.

Tejaswini had completed her Masters two months ago and was planning to return home.

She was sharing a flat in Neeld Crescent with three others including the Brazilian, who had recently moved in.

Tejaswini’s family has appealed to the Centre, and the Telangana government to help in bringing her mortal remains home.

