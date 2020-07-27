UK Covid-19 confirmed cases surpass 300,000

London, July 28 (IANS) At least 300,111 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Britain with a daily increase of 685, according to figures updated by the country’s health authorities.

The figures for coronavirus-related deaths remain unavailable on the official website as Health Secretary Matt Hancock has ordered a review into the Public Health England’s (PHE) data, Xinhua reported.

The government said that it is now able to better identify outbreaks at an early stage and take steps to ensure appropriate local intervention.

Working with local authorities, the government has recently paused the further easement of lockdown measures in Blackburn with Darwen and Luton as data showed that the incidence of Covid-19 in these areas was higher than in other areas of the country.

Meanwhile, Britain is taking more precautionary measures to prevent the increase of Covid-19 cases.

People returning to Britain from Spain (including islands) from midnight on July 25 will need to self-isolate for two weeks, with the country removed from the travel corridors list, the British government has announced.

Following a significant change recently in both the level and pace of change in confirmed cases, Spain has been removed from the list of countries where people do not have to self-isolate when arriving into Britain, the government explained.

