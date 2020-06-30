UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 43,730 as another 155 patients die

London, July 1 (IANS) Another 155 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Monday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 43,730, the British Department of Health and Social Care said.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, 312,654 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 689, according to the department.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been 9,426,631 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 133,467 tests on Monday, said the department.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday announced a 5-billion-pound (about US $6.2-billion) plan to fuel economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

–IANS

rt/