UK Covid-19 deaths rise to 44,131

London, July 4 (IANS) Another 137 Covid-19 patients have died in Britain, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,131, the British Department of Health and Social Care said on Friday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua reported.

As of Friday morning, 284,276 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 544, according to the department.

As of Friday morning, there have been 10,120,276 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 205,673 tests on Thursday, said the department.

–IANS

pgh/