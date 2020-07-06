UK Covid-19 deaths rise to 44,236

London, July 7 (IANS) Another 16 Covid-19 patients have died in Britain, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,236, the British Department of Health and Social Care said on Monday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Monday morning, 285,768 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 352, according to the department, Xinhua reported.

Britain’s arts, culture and heritage industries will receive a 1.57-billion-pound ($1.96-billion) rescue package to help weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the government has announced.

Thousands of organisations across a range of sectors including the performing arts and theaters, heritage, historic palaces, museums, galleries, live music and independent cinema will be able to access the emergency grants and loans, said the government in a statement published Sunday.

