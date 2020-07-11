UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 44,650 as another 48 patients die

London, July 11 (IANS) Another 48 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,650, the British Department of Health and Social Care said.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Friday morning, 288,133 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 512, according to the department, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the R rate — the number of people infected by one person with COVID-19 — has risen slightly in England this week to reach between 0.8 to 1.0, according to figures published by the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) on Friday.

The data was the latest since England’s lockdown was eased to allow people to visit pubs, bars and restaurants.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked school leavers for making “sacrifices” that will have saved many lives amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Your final months of school have coincided with the greatest crisis our country has faced since the Second World War. Thanks to your sacrifice, we have saved hundreds of thousands of lives,” he said on Twitter.

