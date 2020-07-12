UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 44,798 as 148 more patients die

London, July 12 (IANS) Another 148 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,798, the British Department of Health and Social Care said.

The figures on Saturday include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community, Xinhua news agency reported.

As of Saturday morning, 288,953 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 820, according to the department.

The R rate — the number of people infected by one person with COVID-19 — has risen slightly in England this week to reach between 0.8 to 1.0, according to figures published by the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) on Friday.

The data was the latest since England’s lockdown was eased to allow people to visit pubs, bars and restaurants.

–IANS

rt/