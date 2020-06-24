UK Covid-19 deaths top 43,000

London, June 25 (IANS) Another 154 Covid-19 patients have died in Britain, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 43,081, the British Department of Health and Social Care said on Wednesday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Wednesday morning, 306,862 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 653, according to the department, Xinhua reported.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been 8,542,186 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 232,086 tests on Tuesday, said the department.

Meanwhile, Britain’s health leaders have called for an urgent review to see whether the country is well prepared for the “real risk” of a second wave of coronavirus.

In an open letter signed by 15 of the most eminent health professional groups and trade unions including the Royal College of Surgeons, the Royal College of Physicians, the Royal College of Emergency Medicine and the British Medical Association, health leaders warned that urgent action would be needed to prevent further loss of life.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that the current 2-metre social distancing rule will be loosened from July 4 to “1 metre plus” in England so as to further ease the coronavirus lockdown.

This means staying 1 metre apart, plus mitigations which reduce the risk of transmission, according to a statement from 10 Downing Street.

Meanwhile, Johnson announced that from July 4, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers, among others, will be able to reopen, providing they adhere to Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

–IANS

pgh/