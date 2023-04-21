UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab on Friday resigned over a report investigating bullying allegations against him.

In his resignation letter, Raab said that he was “genuinely sorry for any unintended stress or offence that any officials felt, as a result of the pace, standards and challenge that I brought to the Ministry of Justice”, reports the BBC.

“That is, however, what the public expect of ministers working on their behalf.”

He also clarified that the report concluded he had, “not once, in four and a half years, sworn or shouted at anyone, let alone thrown anything or otherwise physically intimidated anyone, nor intentionally sought to belittle anyone”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who received the report on Thursday, is yet to comment on the development.

Raab further wrote in his resignation letter that he felt “duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry”, but also pointed out that the report by senior lawyer Adam Tolley “dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me”.

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government,” he added.

The resignation comes after Sunak had tasked Tolley with investigating eight formal complaints, by at least 24 people, about Raab’s behaviour relating to three previous ministerial roles: Justice Secretary and Foreign Secretary under Boris Johnson, and Brexit Secretary under Theresa May.

Raab has however, consistently denied bullying staff.

