INDIA

UK envoy summoned after Khalistan supporters take down Tricolour at Indian High Commission in London

NewsWire
0
0

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) late on Sunday summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in India to convey its strong protest after some pro-Khalistani groups allegedly took down the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: “India lodges strong protest with UK”, along with a ministry statement.

Some pro-Khalistani groups staged a demonstration at the Indian High Commission in London over Punjab government’s crackdown against self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh.

The MEA, in a statement, said an explanation was demanded for the complete absence of the British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises.

“She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention,” it said.

A statement said it finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK.

“It is expected that the UK government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today’s incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents,” it added.

20230320-001005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIMPLB asks Muslim women to dispel myths about hijab

    China sends its top trouble-shooter to Pakistan to discuss deployment of...

    India became Independent when people took to streets: RSS chief

    Hooda walks through knee-deep waters in Rohtak