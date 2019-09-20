UK envoy to Pakistan cooks ‘gajar ka halwa’

Islamabad, Sep 22 (IANS) After successfully making daal and roti, Thomas Drew, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, has now showcased his skills in cooking ‘gajar ka halwa’.

Drew posted a video on Twitter on Saturday, in which he can be seen making the traditional carrot-based dessert, The Express Tribune reported.

“My second lesson cooking carrot halwa. Easily the most delicious (and most indulgent) dish you can make with carrots,” he wrote.

On September 8, he had posted about his his “first lesson in Pakistani cooking”.

“While still hot outside, I stayed in to have my first lesson in Pakistani cooking. Started with the basics: daal and, below, roti,” he tweeted along with a photo where he is seen making the items.

Drew was appointed the High Commissioner to Pakistan in February 2016.

–IANS

ksk