UK First Lady, her father Narayan Murthy spotted holidaying in Goa

Akshata Murthy, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, their two daughters and her parents – Infosys founder Narayan Murthy and author Sudha Murty – were spotted holidaying at Benaulim beach in south Goa, recently.

A local, Francisco Fernandes, known as Pele, feels himself lucky to provide water sports services to Murthy’s family at Benaulim beach for two days.

Speaking to IANS, Pele said that Akshata Murthy and her family were so simple and down to earth that he was shocked to notice it.

“My doctor friend and her wife were on the beach when this family was interacting with me. She (doctor’s wife) asked me ‘Pele do you know whom you are talking to, she is the wife of UK’s Prime Minister’. I was shocked as they were very simple and down to earth,” Pele said.

“First day they enjoyed the ‘Jet Ski’ ride and the second day, I took them for a boat ride. I showed them dolphins in the sea. They were very much happy,” Pele, who also has a water sports business, said.

“UK Prime Minister’s wife asked me, is water sports safe in Goa? I told her, ‘Ma’am, it is 100 per cent safe and I will keep you and your family safe if they wish to enjoy water sports,” he said.

“I told her that there are many Goans living in the UK and I want her to see that they are safe too. She replied ‘done’. I was so happy at that time. She was very down to earth,” Pele said.

“I am very much happy on their visit to Benaulim. They are so rich, but down to earth. God bless them and give them good health to protect the people of the UK,” Pele said.

20230216-115203

