UK floods: Woman’s body found after being ‘swept away’

London, Nov 8 (IANS) The body of a woman was pulled from the flood waters in Darley Dale after emergency services were called to a stretch of the river in the early hours of Friday morning, the Derbyshire Police said.

“The woman was reported as having been swept away by flood water in Rowsley and the body of what is believed to be the same woman was found in Darley Dale and was recovered at 10.40 a.m.,” a statement from the police said.

The statement added that formal identification “has yet to take place” but the family of the woman have been informed, CNN reported.

“Our thoughts are with them at this time,” police said.

Meanwhile, residents in Doncaster were being rescued by boats on Friday morning, after their street became flooded by waist-high water.

Rescue teams also worked to lay sandbags around the area.

One resident, whose home began to fill with water at around 7 a.m., said that she’s “never known it to be this bad.”

The UK’s Environment Agency has issued six severe “danger to life” flood warnings in the north of England after the River Don’s water levels rose as a result of persistent heavy rainfall.

