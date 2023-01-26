INDIA

UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly wishes Jaishankar on R Day

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday extended his wishes to his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar and the people of India on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.

“Happy Republic Day to my friend @DrSJaishankar and the people of India. We look forward to another year of UK-India friendship and cooperation! #RepublicDay2023,” Cleverly tweeted.

“Thank you for your good wishes @JamesCleverly,” Jaishankar said while replying to Cleverly’s tweet.

The British High Commission in India also extended its wishes on Republic Day in a tweet in English as well as Hindi, saying, “Happy 74th Republic Day to the largest democracy in the world! Wishing all Indians on the occasion of 74th Republic Day.”

