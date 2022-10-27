INDIA

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to arrive in India on Friday

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will arrive in India on Friday for his first official trip to the country during which he will meet his Indian counterpart and discuss strengthening UK-India ties.

Cleverly will first pay his respects to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai in 2008.

On Saturday, Cleverly will travel to Delhi wherte he will speak at the special meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee. He is expected to call on countries to work together to fight online terrorism, including global terror recruitment campaigns and live streaming of attacks.

Cleverly is also due to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to discuss the latest on the 2030 Roadmap, the landmark commitment to boost cooperation between the UK and India over the next decade under a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Since it was launched last year, huge progress has been made, including the start of the ambitious free trade negotiations, the expansion of defence and security partnership, and joint exercises to enhance cyber security collaboration.

“Our relationship with India is hugely important for me; as the world’s largest democracy, India is a natural partner of the UK in the Indo-Pacific. It is an economic and tech powerhouse. Our deeper ties will boost both our economies and help tackle global security challenges. I look forward to working even more closely with India when it takes up the G20 Presidency in December,” Cleverly said.

