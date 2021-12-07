HomeBUSINESS/ECONOMYUK govt announces 'largest ever increase' in funding for drug treatment
BUSINESS/ECONOMY

UK govt announces ‘largest ever increase’ in funding for drug treatment

By NewsWire
0
1

The UK government has unveiled its 10-year drug strategy, with the “largest ever increase” in funding for drug treatment.

The strategy is backed by a new investment of almost 780 million pounds (about $1.03 billion) for treatment — “the largest ever increase, bringing total spending on drug enforcement and treatment to more than 3 billion pounds over the next three years,” Xinhua news agency reported, citing a government press release.

The strategy has a heavy focus on targeting users and suppliers. It sets out an investment of 300 million pounds to crack down on supply chains and criminal gangs profiting from the trade in illegal drugs.

It seeks to deter people from drug use through a range of potential civil penalties which could include fines, curfews, or in the most exceptional cases, the temporary removal of driving licenses or passports.

“This is a huge moment which will save lives. We’re investing a record amount into treatment services with money to break the cycle of drug use and to support communities by cutting the drug use which drives crime,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in the press release. (1 pound $1.33)

20211207-074434

Previous articleAnother 90 cases of Omicron variant identified in UK
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.