As the Punjab government cracks down on self-styled radical preacher Amritpal Singh, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed at by a group of protesters on Sunday, who were waving separatist flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans.

The Congress on Monday condemned the incident in London and blamed the UK government for failing to protect the Indian High Commission there.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The pulling down of the national flag at the Indian High Commission in London by pro Khalistani elements is totally unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest possible terms. The British government has failed miserably in its most basic responsibility and must be held accountable.”

Several opposition parties have said that the responsibility of protecting the Indian embassies and high commissions abroad lies with the host country, and the Indian government must take up the matter diplomatically with these countries, including the UK, Canada, Australia, the US etc.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “This can’t be allowed and the External Affairs Ministry should take the matter to the host countries to protect the high commissions and embassies.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “UK government should apologise to India and take action against the miscreants.”

Late on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in India to lodge its protest after some pro-Khalistani groups allegedly took down the tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had tweeted: “India lodges strong protest with the UK,” along with a MEA statement.

20230320-210404