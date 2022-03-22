WORLD

UK govt failed to implement recommendations after Grenfell fire: London Mayor

By NewsWire
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has accused the UK government of failing to implement any of the recommendations made by the official inquiry into the catastrophic 2017 Grenfell Tower fire which claimed 72 lives.

The fire on June 14, 2017 was one of the worst disasters in the UK, destroying the 23-floor tower block in North Kensington, West London, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement published on Monday, Khan said the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 1 report, which was published in October 2019, included 12 recommendations directed primarily at the national government, calling for vital changes to legislation and national guidelines on building regulations, such as related to fire safety.

“To date, none of these have been completed, and the government hasn’t provided a date for when they will be,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

“I am extremely concerned the government has failed to complete a single recommendation from the first phase of the Inquiry. It is vital that the Government and the housing and building industries act now and do not wait for the inquiry’s next report to take action on such an important issue,” the Mayor said.

Khan stressed that without faster action lives will be put at risk, leaving residents feeling unsafe in their homes.

“The government, housing and building industries must not wait to implement the wholesale reforms that are needed to fix a broken system,” he added.

