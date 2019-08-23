UK lesbian couple ‘jeered at by takeaway staff’

London, Aug 29 (IANS) A lesbian couple in the UK has claimed they were abused by takeaway staff for kissing in a restaurant, the media reported on Thursday.

Alice Bowerman said she was “shocked and angry” after staff at Marmaris in Nottingham jeered at them and told them they “do not want to see that”, reports the BBC.

The incident took place when Bowerman, 31, and her 34-year-old partner Terri-Ann Metcalfe, from the city, were in the takeaway at about 3.30 a.m. on Monday after a night out at a nearby bar.

While waiting for their food to arrive they kissed on the lips, at which point the couple said they heard jeers from staff members directed at them.

Bowerman said the incident was something she has “never experienced before”, adding that it was “humiliating”.

Nottinghamshire Police said a “hate incident” had been reported to them and officers were investigating.

–IANS

ksk