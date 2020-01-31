UK offers Kerala startups business opportunities in Britain

Kochi, Feb 3 (IANS) A UK government delegation, currently on a visit to Kerala, on Monday announced that select startups from the state will be given opportunities to start businesses in Britain.

The seven-member British team, led by British Deputy High Commissioner to India Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford, visited the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) office here on Monday.

The delegation held talks with 15 select startups, besides witnessing a presentation on the activities of the KSUM – the Kerala government agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

KSUM undertakes the planning, establishment and management of the Technology Business Incubator as a startup accelerator in Kerala to promote technology-based entrepreneurship activities.

–IANS

sg/bc