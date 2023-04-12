BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

UK parliamentary delegation meets Guj CM for trade, investment talks

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday met a delegation of UK MPs who are part of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on trade and investment.

The meeting, held in Gandhinagar, saw the chief minister invite the best universities in the UK to set up campuses in Gujarat, in light of the successful collaboration between the Biotechnology University in GIFT City and the University of Edinburgh.

The delegation consisted of eight MPs from the Labour and Conservative parties, the Scottish National Party and the cross bench, including Bob Blackman, Karan Bilimoria, Martyn Day, Nia Griffith, Rajinder Paul Loomba, and Andrew Rosind.

According to a statement, the delegation expressed interest in several projects, including solar rooftop, waste to energy and steel plants.

The APPG is in India from April 9 to April 15, covering Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

The meeting highlighted the importance of trade and investment between India and the UK, and the potential for collaboration between the two countries in various fields.

