For the first time in five years, the UK government is set to introduce new passport fees for all applications starting February 2023.

The price changes, which will come into effect on February 2, will affect those who are renewing or applying for a new passport.

The fee for a standard online application made from within the UK will rise from 75.50 pounds to 82.50 pounds for adults and 49 pounds to 53.50 pounds for children.

Postal applications will increase from 85 pounds to 93 pounds for adults and 58.50 pounds to 64 pounds for children.

The UK Home Office said in a statement that it “does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications”, adding that the changes are subject to Parliamentary scrutiny.

“The new fees will help the Home Office move towards a system that meets its costs through those who use it, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation.”

The fees will also contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas, including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders, the Home Office statement read.

The increase will also help enable the government to continue improving its services.

Since January last year, over 95 per cent of standard applications have been processed within 10 weeks and customers are advised that they should apply in good time before travelling.

