INDIA

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
3

At a time when bulldozers have become a major talking point in the country, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday took the social media by storm by jumping onto a bulldozer during his visit to British heavy equipment maker JCB’s plant at Halol industrial area near Gujarat’s Vadodara.

The trip of Johnson, who’s on a two-day visit to India, to the bulldozer factory came at a time when the country is abuzz with news of bulldozers razing houses and shops in different pockets of the nation, the latest being Jahangirpuri in the national capital, which was stopped following Supreme Court orders.

Johnson visited the JCB factory accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. There he hopped onto a bulldozer while waving at standing mediapersons. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, drawing myriad reactions.

“What a bulldozer of an irony! British PM @BorisJohnson will inaugurate the JCB plant in Halol that will manufacture bulldozers on a day when Supreme Court is taking cognisance of the constitutional limits of the administration’s use of the machine. #jahagirpuri,” posted one netizen.

Earlier in the day, Johnson visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad where he tried his hands on the Charkha.

The UK Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

20220421-205005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Minor girl dancer raped in Bihar’s Gopalganj district

    Odisha Police arrests accused from TN in Rs 5.62 cr fraud...

    Polling across 117 assembly seats in Punjab begins

    Soon, digital screens at bus queue shelters in Gurugram