WORLD

UK PM to meet EU chief over post-Brexit deals

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak is to meet President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in the UK on Monday over post-Brexit deals, a joint statement said.

Von der Leyen and Sunak “agreed to continue their work in person towards shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland”, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

A dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol — the rules governing post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland — has strained Britain’s relations with the European Union (EU).

Under the protocol, Northern Ireland is part of British customs territory but is subject to the EU’s customs code, value-added tax rules and single market rules for goods.

However, a de facto Irish Sea border was thus created between the British mainland and Northern Ireland, meaning goods transported to and from Northern Ireland are subject to border controls.

Northern Ireland’s pro-Brexit Democratic Unionist Party has demanded the removal or replacement of the protocol as a precondition for it to sit in the assembly and form a devolved government.

20230227-073404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ICC Test Rankings: Babar reaches career-best second spot; Kuldeep, Axar make...

    T20 World Cup: Michael Clarke slams Australia for playing an “un-Australian”...

    NYC declares state of emergency amid infant formula shortage

    Sathiyan-Manika reach mix doubles quarters at WTT Contender