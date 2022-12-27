The UK Police have made 12 more arrests in connection with the Leicester communal clashes, which erupted late in August following a cricket match between India and Pakistan.

The men, in between the age groups of 25-42, were arrested over the last few weeks for alleged public order offences, breaching bail conditions, violent disorder, and possession of offensive weapons. While most of those arrested were released on bail pending further investigations, three men were charged relating to a number of disorder offences.

Zakir Umarji, 26, of Gwendolen Road, Jadved Patel, 42, of Leicester Street and Hassan Chunara, 28, of Morley Road, will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court in January.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scene, reviewing the CCTV footage and all the hours of body worn video from officers who were working and making IDs of those who may be involved,” Detective Chief Inspector Rob Arthur, who is leading the investigation team, said in a statement.

“This work has led us to be able to make these arrests and bring these people into custody in order to get their accounts. It’s work that has taken time, due to the nature of it, and it’s work we’ll be continuing to carry out,” Arthur added.

The investigating team said they are working through the evidence and carrying out enquiries to work up to making arrests.

The very first arrest was made on December 8 — that of a 30-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in relation to an incident in Harewood Street, Leicester, on May 22, 2022. He was released under investigation pending further investigation, the Leicester Police said.

The last arrest was made on December 22 of a 25-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the disorder on September 17. He too has been released with no further action to be taken.

“Identifying the number of people that are involved is a significant investment but these arrests and charges are a step closer to bringing those responsible for the disorder to justice,” Deputy Chief Constable David Sandall said.

