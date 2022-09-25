SCI-TECHWORLD

UK Police nab alleged ‘GTA VI’ footage leaker

NewsWire
0
0

As part of a UK’s National Cyber Crime Unit investigation, a 17-year-old teenager was detained on suspicion of Rockstar Games hack that led to a major Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI leak.

According to the reports, the alleged hacker might have also been involved in an intrusion on ride-hailing service Uber.

“@CityPolice confirm 17-year-old arrested over hacking incident; source says the crime is related to intrusion on Rockstar Games and possibly Uber Technologies,” prominent journalist Matthew Keys tweeted.

This month Uber has blamed the infamous Lapsus$ hacking group for the cyber attack on its internal systems recently.

Uber had also mentioned that “there are also reports that this same actor breached video game maker Rockstar Games”.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games’ confirmed ‘network intrusion’ resulted in the leak of 90 videos of GTA VI, showcasing its engine, gameplay and more from an early development build.

The leak provided a glimpse into GTA 6 development, confirming prior reports of the series’ first female protagonist and a Vice City setting.

The title, informally known as GTA 6, will mark the first mainline game since 2013’s GTA V, having racked up a record-breaking 170 million sales to date.

20220925-115803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WhatsApp working to let users create polls in group chat

    Top US court declines Apple’s hearing bid over 2 Qualcomm patents

    Germany pulls plug on black hole telescope on Russian satellite

    Samsung resumes One UI 4 rollout for Galaxy S21, Flip3 and...