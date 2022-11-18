INDIAWORLD

UK reaffirm support for India as permanent member in UNSC

NewsWire
0
0

The UK has reaffirmed its support for a permanent seat for India in the UN Security Council (UNSC).

It has called for an expansion of the UNSC in both permanent as well as non-permanent categories and has also supported permanent seats for Germany, Japan as well as Brazil.

This was stated by the UK Ambassador to the UN, Barbara Woodward.

She said that UK’s position is well known as her country has long called for the expansion of UNSC in both the categories.

“We support the creation of new permanent seats for India, Germany, Japan and Brazil, as well as permanent African representation on the Council,” she said in her address during the UNSC’s annual debate on Security Council reform on Thursday.

20221118-154203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid rebounds, affects children in China as vaccines turn ineffective

    LS adjourned till 2 p.m. amid Opposition protests

    Fitness not restricted to dropping pounds on occasions: Shwetambari Shetty

    Rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde to be sworn-in as new Maha...